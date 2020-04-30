|
|
Brian E. Eilrich
FREMONT - Brian E. Eilrich, 57, of Fremont, OH passed away, with his husband by his side, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Stein Hospice in Sandusky, OH. He was born on October 21, 1962 in Fremont, the son of Richard and Diane (Young) Eilrich. He was a 1981 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
After being together for twenty-seven years, Brian married Larry Ickes on April 10, 2020 at home. He was a UPS driver for over thirty years. Brian enjoyed camping and travel. Hawaii was his best trip. He loved his many dogs over the years and his bird.
Brian is survived by his husband, Larry Ickes, Fremont, OH; siblings, Lynn Eilrich, Vic (Pam) Eilrich both of Fremont, OH and Jay Eilrich of Arizona; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews; stepdaughter, Christine Sabo, Fremont, OH.
He was preceded in death by his parents; aunts, Edna Eilrich and Mary Schwartz and uncle, Jack Eilrich.
A celebration of Brian's life with take place at a later date.
Memorials can be made to the family or the United Way Cancer Fund.
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH.
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020