Brian T. Davis
Brian T. Davis

Fremont - Brian T. Davis, 63, of Fremont, OH passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital. He was born March 18, 1957 in Fremont, the son of Melvin P. and Joan E. (Dalton) Davis. He was a 1976 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.

Brian married Brenda (Koppelman) Brundage and she preceded him in death on February 3, 2012. He worked at H.J. Heinz for over twenty years. Brian enjoyed fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He also enjoyed taxidermy and baking.

Brian is survived by his children, Melanie (Chad) Woessner, Port St. Lucie, FL, Nicole Davis, Willard, OH, Stephanie (Bryan) Eckel, Pemberville, OH and Mike (Gina) Brundage, Perrysburg, OH; sister, Paula (Robert) Heckel; brother, Phillip (Patti) Davis both of Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Xavier, Kalob, Savannah, Meadow, Kai, Lily, Emma and Jackson; four nephews and his fishing buddy, Tim Horn.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation: Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.

The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.

Private services will be held for the family.

Burial: Smith Cemetery

Memorials can be made to Back to the Wild, Castalia, OH.




Published in News-Messenger from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
