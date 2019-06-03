Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
Gibsonburg, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
Gibsonburg, OH
Brianna Nicholle Burkett


1994 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brianna Nicholle Burkett Obituary
Brianna Nicholle Burkett

Gibsonburg - Brianna Nicholle Burkett, 24, passed away in her sleep at her rural Gibsonburg home on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Born on Sept. 22, 1994 in Oregon, OH, Brianna was a daughter of Yulinda Burkett. Brianna coped with Canavan Leukodystrophy all her life. Yet, with the love and care provided by her family and friends, she was able to graduate from Gibsonburg High School in 2013 and long outlive her doctors' expectations.

She enjoyed therapeutic horseback riding, going to Julie's Dance Studio in Bowling Green where she danced as a Cherub in The Nutcracker All Jazzed Up, collecting fairy dolls and was a member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Gibsonburg.

She leaves behind her family and network of caregivers, her mom, Yulinda (Jeff Payne); sister, Donika (Zachary) Minick and their son, Grady all of Fremont; grandparents Russell and Belinda Burkett, Sr. of Gibsonburg; uncle, Russell "Rusty" (Jennifer) Burkett, Jr. and their son Grayson of Gibsonburg; great aunt, Barbara Rakay of Lindsey; and aunt, Betsy (James) Cannon of KY.

Brianna is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Kenneth and Yuvon Burkett; aunt, Becky Burkett; and great uncle, Frank Rakay.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 3-7 p.m., at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, June 5, 11 a.m., at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Gibsonburg where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Rev. Henry Seibert will officiate.

Burial will be at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Canavan Research Illinois, PO Box 5823, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089.

To express online condolences, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on June 3, 2019
