Broderick (Brody) James Lee



7/24/1972 - 3/6/2020



Broderick (Brody) James Lee passed away unexpectedly on March 6, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. Brody was born July 24, 1972 in Fremont Ohio to Proud parents Trenda Diekman and Dan Lee. Growing up in Fremont, Huron, Bowling Green, Lima and Maumee, OH and Goose Creek, SC., Brody loved time with his friends and family. He also loved his sports participating in wrestling, track, baseball and football and the outdoors.



Brody graduated from Maumee High School in 1990 and California State University in 2004 with a BA degree.



Brody enjoyed his very rewarding career as an English Teacher in Cambodia and Thailand.



Brody loved life to the fullest, an adventurous "soul" who loved to travel. Brody befriended many wonderful acquaintances around the world and the US while living or traveling in Colorado, California, Alaska, Spain, Thailand, Cambodia, and Mongolia. His passions in life were skiing, snowboarding, hiking and scuba diving. He was very proud on being selected as a Peace Corps volunteer to Mongolia in 2006.



Brody met the love of his life Pueng (Bee) Jatuporn in Bangkok,Thailand. They were married in 2017.



Brody holds a special place in the hearts of many people with a smile that would light up a room. A stranger to no one. He was always fun to be around, bringing joy and laughter wherever he went.



Brody was preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents Ralph and Joan Diekman AND Jack and Mary Lee.



He is and always will be deeply missed by all of his many friends and family who loved him. His sister Tanya held a special place in his heart. They grew into being the best of friends to each other.



Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Pueng (Bee) Jatuporn Lee, parents;Trenda (James) Geller, Dan Lee, father and mother in-law Chan (Yong) Jatuporn, sisters Tanya (Gerald) Nowicki, Shannon (Eric) Cota and niece Amber Nowicki, nephew Jordan Nowicki and Miles Cota, aunts, uncles and cousins.



There will be a celebration of life on July 24th for immediate family only.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store