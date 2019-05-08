|
|
Bruce Berryman
Fremont - Bruce Berryman, 64, of Fremont, passed away at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born on February 11, 1955 in Southern Pines, North Carolina to Jack & Mary (Coon) Berryman.
Bruce attended Fremont Ross High School & Vanguard Vocational School and graduated in 1973. After graduation, he worked for Don Eckhart for 30 years at O.L.D. and Intra Trucking. When they closed, Bruce drove truck for Jon Ginnever and he ended up driving truck for Style Crest until he retired.
Bruce enjoyed spending time with his many friends at Pub 400, Fremont Fence and Johnny Ray's. He loved making memories with his family and especially his grandchildren.
On February 28, 1975, Bruce married the love of his life, Judy Butler. Together, they raised 2 children, Doug (Erika) Berryman of Fostoria and Jackie Berryman of Fremont. Also surviving Bruce is his mother, Mary; grandchildren Kapri, Bella, and Logan; siblings, Eileen (Bob) Hammer of Fremont, Pam (Jeff) Beier of Columbus and Jeff (Sue) Berryman of Fremont; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jack and brother, Brian Berryman.
Following Bruce's wishes, a Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at the Sandusky County Fairgrounds Camping Area from 6-8 p.m., on June 7th, 2019, the night before he will be inducted into The Fremont Speedway Hall Of Fame.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family, in care of Judy Berryman.
To send an online condolence, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on May 8, 2019