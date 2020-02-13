|
|
Bunny Brooks
Clyde - "Bunny" Brooks. 89, of Clyde, died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Heritage Village, Clyde, with her family with her.
Bunny was born in Bellevue on August 25, 1930 to the now deceased Howard and Irene (Smith) Kennersley.
Survivors include her husband, Herb and their three daughters, Kimberly Daniel of Marblehead; Kathy (Al) Mehlow of Fremont and Kelly (Greg) Darr of Marblehead. Three grandsons, Cole Daniel; Chris Daniel; and A.J. Mehlow, along with six great grandchildren and one sister, Nancy Mudra of Lexington, also survive.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Nicholas R. Darr and sister, Joann Kennersley.
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2-5:00 pm at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde, Ohio. The funeral will be on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home with Rev. Ray Kovach officiating. Burial will be in McPherson Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Nicolas R. Darr Memorial Scholarship Fund through the family or Croghan Colonial Bank or Promedica Hospice or the Donor's Choice.
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020