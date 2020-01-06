|
Burlyn John Frederick Fick
Port Clinton - Burlyn John Frederick Fick, 82, of Port Clinton died on Friday, January 3, 2020 unexpectedly. He was born November 8, 1937 in Port Clinton, OH to the late Burlyn and Hazel (Bork) Fick. He married the former Judith Spears on March 4, 1967, she preceded him in death.
Burly worked locally for US Gypsum, Standard Products, and Kelsey Hayes as a Journeyman Maintenance Millwright before retiring in 1996. When he wasn't outdoors hunting, he loved to work around the barn building, fixing, and creating things with his hands. He was a talented welder and loved to pass on his self-taught skills. Weekly, he would attend auctions and flea markets as a way to see his friends and socialize. For the last several years, he looked forward to his daily routine of having breakfast every morning at Whitey's diner, they were like his second family.
Surviving are his children Tom Fick of Bronston, KY, Scott (Shari) Fick and Melinda (Chad) Stacy of Port Clinton, OH; Grandchildren: Thomas (Elicia) Fick of Madison, GA, Mindy Fick of Dayton, OH, Stephanie (Billy) Runyon of Gibsonburg, OH, Jordan Stacy of Oak Harbor, OH, Dylan Stacy of Bluffton, OH, and Alex (Maria) Fick of Oceanside, CA; great-grandchildren Jazmine, Dakota, Bailey, Christina, Christopher, Ethan, Addyson, Braxton, and Owen. Preceding him in death are his son Timothy Fick, brother Larry Fick and sister Linda Fleenor.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00-6:00PM, Friday January 10, 2020 at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's choice.
Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020