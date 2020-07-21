Burnell "Bernie" Franklin Moneghan
Port Clinton - Burnell "Bernie" Franklin Moneghan, 94, of Port Clinton and formerly of Fremont, passed away on July 17, 2020 at Otterbein Senior Life of Marblehead. He was born on June 14, 1926 in Fremont, Ohio to Dr. Frank C. and Belle (Kline) Moneghan. Burnell graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1955 before enlisting in the United States Navy in 1944 where he served in the Pacific during WWII. After giving so many years of hard work as a vault teller for Croghan Colonial Bank, he was promoted to his own East State Street office as a purchasing agent and the superintendent of maintenance for all of Croghan Colonial's buildings. He retired in 1996. Burnell was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Fremont and served as a Usher, He was President of the Fremont Shrine Club, Shriner's Hospital
for Crippled Children, the Fremont Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star Fremont Order #133, High Twelve Club serving as President Valley of Toledo Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, the American Legion, Fremont Flag Unit, and the Port Clinton Elks Lodge #1718. He married Anita Wax March of 1956, and she survives.
In addition to his wife, Anita Moneghan, he is survived by his daughter, Terry Moneghan Rodwancy (Don Rodwancy) of Port Clinton, Ohio, grandchildren, Jessica Ohm (Jon Ohm) and Brooke Rodwancy (James Hensley) , and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Isla and Gavin Ohm. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Virgil Moneghan and sister, Luella Moneghan and relatives in Oil City, PA.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Oakwood Cemetery in Fremont, Ohio. Pastor Matthew Wheeler will officiate. Military honors as well as Masonic Services will follow.
The family kindly requests no flowers be given. Instead, please make memorial donations to St. John's Lutheran Church, 212 N. Clover Street, Fremont, OH, 43420, the Burn Unit at Shriners Hospitals for Children
-Cincinnati, Donor Development, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, OH, 45229, Port Clinton Elks Lodge #1718, 231 Buckeye Blvd, Port Clinton, OH, 43452, or the Catawba Island Twp. Fire Department, 4730 E Cemetery Rd, Port Clinton, OH, 43452.
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont, Ohio, as had the privilege of assisting the Moneghan family through this difficult time.
