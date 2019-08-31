|
Calvin Carl Damschroder
Elmore - Calvin Carl Damschroder, 94 of Elmore, OH died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his home under Hospice Care. He was born November 2, 1924 in Elmore, OH to the late Benjamin and Hilda (Michel) Damschroder. He was a 1943 graduate of Harris- Elmore High School. He also graduated from Andrew Barber College in 1963 and spent some time as a part-time barber. On November 4, 1950 he married the former Elna A. Lind who preceded him in death June 15, 2014. Cal was a United States Navy Veteran serving during WW II and was in the 3rd day invasion of Normandy Beach. He enjoyed singing in the choir at Trinity Lutheran Church, of which he was a member, and the Great Lakes Navy Choir. Cal retired from Libbey Owens Ford after 34 ½ years. He was also a member of American Legion Post #279 in Elmore.
Survivors include his daughters: Debra (Wes) Barrett of Elmore, OH, Marsha (Mike) Ettl of Toledo, OH, and Carla Sidenstricker of Southside, WV; grandchildren: Corinne (James) Metzger, Christy (Adam) Heckler, Marc (Emily) McClain, Renee (Josh) Ulrich, and Amanda Chesson; 10 great- grandchildren; and sister- in- law Margaret Damschroder. He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Harold, Donald, and Edward Damschroder; sisters: Pearl Weng and Irene Brunk; and grandson Cole Chesson.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 3rd, from 2-8pm at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore- Genoa Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 11am Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Elmore, OH with the Rev. Stephen Lutz officiating. Burial will be in Harris- Elmore Union Cemetery, Elmore. Memorial Contributions may be made to: Trinity Lutheran Church, Luther Home of Mercy, or Harris- Elmore E.M.S. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 31, 2019