Calvin J. Haar
Elmore, OH - Calvin J. Haar, 96, of Elmore, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his home under the care of Hospice. He was born in Lindsey, Ohio on October 31, 1924, a son of the late Martin & Eva (Stabal) Haar.
A member of the Greatest Generation, Calvin was a Paratrooper in the U.S. Army, serving in World War II in the 82nd Airborne Division, part of the 517th in the European Theater. He was a member of American Legion Post #279 in Elmore. On November 15, 1946, Calvin married the former Betty Murray, and they recently celebrated their 74th anniversary.
Cal and Betty loved to travel, having visited every state in the U.S. and 7 European countries. He was a craftsman, enjoying woodworking. Also known for his candy making skills, Cal enjoyed feeding and tending to the birds in their back yard. He was a member of St. Paul-Trinity United Methodist Church, Elmore.
Cal is survived by his wife, Betty; son, Jeff Haar, Elmore; grandchildren, Ron, Jr., Kim, Jackie, Levi, Ashley, Cody, and Hunter, and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons, Ronald Haar and John "Hub" Haar; brothers, Richard Haar and Lawrence Haar, and sisters, Katherine Chieky, and Shirley Haar.
Graveside services with military honors at Harris-Elmore Union Cemetery will be held at a date and time to be announced later. Those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider ProMedica Hospice or St. Paul Trinity United Methodist Church. Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com
.