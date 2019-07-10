|
Carl Joseph DeLiberto
- - Carl Joseph DeLiberto passed away on Friday June 28, 2019. He was the husband of Nancy DeLiberto and the son of the late Paul and Lucille DeLiberto. A veteran of the United States of Army, a retired employee of Whirlpool Corporation in Clyde, Ohio.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters Betty Jo Schappacher and her spouse Ralf of NC and Karen Brunthaver and her spouse Ray Thompson of NC, two sons Daniel Bowles and his spouse Tam of Fremont and Randall Bowles of GA, six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Three sisters, Ignatia Trapp and her spouse George, Carma McGuire and Theresa Shoemaker and her spouse Paul all of Bellevue, Ohio and one brother Russell DeLiberto and spouse Rose of IN. and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one granddauther, Tracy Ann.
His memorial service will be held at 11:00 am at Victory Church in Fremont, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 9:30 - 11:00 am prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the family or Victory Church, 2051 Oak Harbor Road, Fremont, Ohio 43420.
Published in the News-Messenger on July 10, 2019