Carl L. Schutt
Fremont - Carl L. Schutt, 80, of Fremont passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at this residence.
Carl was born on April 15, 1940 in Fremont, Ohio to the late Howard and Mauvelyn (Hudson) Schutt. Carl is survived by his daughter Kimberly Lucas and a son Brian (Becke) Schutt both of Fremont; 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and sisters: Jeanne (William) Warren and Alrene (Cloyce) Druckenmiller all of Fremont and 7 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter Audra (Stull) Laraway, granddaughter Kylie Lucas and grandparents Christian and Elizabeth Schutt and Raymond and Pearl Hudson.
Carl as a 1958 graduate of W.W. Ross High School in Fremont and received his Bachelor of Science in Architecture from Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago in 1963. Upon college graduation, he was employed by Britsch, Macelwane, Poseler and Lubeck, Architects in Toledo, Ohio from 1963-1966. He was then hired by Hinkle and Paeth in Fremont until 1971 where he joined Mosser Construction Inc, Fremont where he retired in 2002 after 32 years of service. Carl was a draftsman, estimator, project manager and project scheduler during his time at Mosser Construction. After retirement, Carl did some consulting and scheduling for Mosser Construction. Carl was a Coo-Owner and CFO of 3WS Construction LLC, in Fremont from 2008 thru 2010.
Carl was a player-manager for Oaks Jewelry, Dave's Tavern and Ohio Liquid Disposal softball teams from 1968-1978 and was also an ASA Sanctioned umpire during those years, where he umpired softball in Gibsonburg and Fremont and the Knot Hole leagues in Fremont. He was also an avid bowler and league secretary for several bowling leagues. Carl also wrote a weekly bowling column for the Fremont News-Messenger. He was elected in the Fremont Bowling Association's "Hall of Fame" in 2015. Carl was one of the founders of the Fremont Area Men's Pool League and served as their secretary for over 10 years. He was also a past member of the Fremont Eagles, Moose and the New London Eagles. Carl also enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, golf, gardening and working in his shop.
Visitation for Carl will be on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM in the HANNEMAN-CHUDZINSKI-KELLER FUNERAL HOME, 416 S. Arch St, Fremont, Ohio 43420. Carl's Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde. Those attending the visitation and services are asked to wear mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted in Carl's honor to the School of Hope, 1001 Castilla Rd., Fremont, Ohio 43420.
Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Carl's family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com