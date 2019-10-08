Resources
Carl Trick

Hudson, FL - Carl Trick, 93, passed away on September 12 in Hudson, FL. He was born in Ohio on August 13, 1926. After graduating from high school in 1945, he was employed as an accordion teacher in Toledo and met his wife, Marilyn Kemp. He was hired by the army in 1950 and transferred to Chambersburg, PA in 1965 where he continued as an inspector until retiring. After separating from his wife, he lived in Toledo before moving to St. Petersburg, FL. He settled in Port Richey, FL with his partner, Lloyd Ramsey. He was always active in local Lutheran churches. Carl was predeceased by his wife and his partner Lloyd. He is survived by a sister, brother, four children, and three grandchildren. A service is on October 21 at 2PM at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 US Hwy 19, Port Richey, FL. See full obituary at rlwilliams.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2019
