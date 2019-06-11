Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michaels Catholic Church Gibsonburg
Carl Unger


1937 - 2019
Carl Unger Obituary
Carl Unger

Paris, TX - Carl Unger, 81, passed away on Monday April 8, 2019 in Tomball, Texas. Carl was born in Woodville, Ohio, to George and Viola (Reinbolt) Unger on October 16, 1937.

He married Martha (Hawk) Unger on September 13, 1958 in Fremont, Ohio. He attended The Ohio State University, graduating in 1958.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles.

Carl is survived by his wife, Martha; daughters, Kathy (Bob) Tellez, Connie Fuller, Kendra (Pete) Kotzur, Karen (John) Hardin and Carla (David) Rypien; 14 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his only sister, Florence (Leslie) Bechtel; nephew, Scott Bechtel; niece, Stacy Alldredge; and three great nieces, Stephanie, Sarah and Sydney Alldredge.

A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, June 15th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michaels Catholic Church Gibsonburg. A lunch will follow in the church hall. Burial will be at St.Michael/St. Lawrence Cemetery.

To send an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on June 11, 2019
