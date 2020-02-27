Services
Foos and Foos Funeral Service
151 Yorkshire Place
Bellevue, OH 44811
(419) 483-5484
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:30 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
231 E. Center Street
Bellevue, OH
View Map
Resources
Carlos Garcia Sr.

Carlos Garcia Sr. Obituary
Carlos Garcia Sr.

Bellevue - Carlos Garcia Sr., 67, of Bellevue passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his home. He was born February 19, 1953 in San Benito, Texas the son of Benito and Raquel (Corona) Garcia.

Carlos worked as a farmer his entire life, he worked for Steinbauer Farms in Clyde for 30 years before branching off and farming on his own. Along with farming, he enjoyed gardening. He adored his grandchildren and loved spending time with them. He enjoyed a good joke, especially if he was the one playing the joke, especially on his grandkids. Carlos will be remembered for his caring nature, and willingness to help others.

He is survived by his wife, Viola (Morales), whom he married on January 13, 1970 in Brownsville, TX; Four Children: Carlos (Jennifer) Garcia Jr. of Bellevue, Eloy (Michelle) Garcia of Bellevue, Perla (Juan) Monreal of Bellevue, and Bianca Garcia of Bellevue; 13 Grandchildren: Corbin, Caden, Carlos III, Deven, Sage, Elyse, Alexandra, Felicity, Perla, Olivia, Beyah, Brooklyn, and Brock Jr; 3 brothers and 5 sisters.

In addition to his parents, Carlos is preceded in death by his brother and two sisters.

Friends will be received on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue where the Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. A funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at Immaculate Conception Church, 231 E. Center Street, Bellevue. Burial will follow at York Chapel Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
