Carlos Mancha
Fostoria - Carlos Mancha, 40, of Fostoria passed away Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 at the Toledo Hospital.
Born in Fremont, OH on May 15, 1978, he is a son of Reyes Roberto and Petra (Obregon) Mancha. As a 1996 graduate of Gibsonburg High School, Carlos worked as a tool and die machinist, most recently at Filmtec Fabrications in Fostoria.
Carlos enjoyed golfing, playing card games of chance and fishing. He was a Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Tigers fan. Carlos appreciated finding humor in things, making people laugh and having a joyful spirit. He'll be remembered for the love he had for his family and friends, especially his nieces and nephews.
Carlos leaves behind his mother, Petra Hernandez, of Gibsonburg; children, Carlos II and Jorja; siblings Jaime (Rose) Mancha, Ida (Gerardo) Limon, all of Gibsonburg, Norma (PJ Shaw) Mancha of Toledo, and Ben (Dawn Chesnutte) Mancha of Fremont; nieces and nephews, Jaime (Nichole and her son Miguel) Mancha II, Elena, Nina, Benjamin II, Daniel his Godson and Israel; special friend, Angela; and her children, Sonia, Kaitlin, Emilio and Miranda, whom he loved as his own.
He is preceded in death by his father, Reyes; and infant son Robert.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1, 2-8 p.m., at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg, where a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at St. Michael's Catholic Church on Thursday, May 2, at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Scott Woods will officiate. Burial will be at St. Lawrence/St. Michael Cemetery, Gibsonburg.
Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities.
To express online condolences or to view Carlos' Video Tribute, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 29, 2019