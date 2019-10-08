|
|
Carol T. Biddle
CLYDE - Carol T. Biddle, 81, of Clyde, OH passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Countryside Manor. She was born December 14, 1937 in Lindsey, OH to Edwin and Naomi Helen (McDonald) Metzger.
Carol worked at Singer Controls for many years and retired in 1989. She was a member of the Fremont Eagles Ladies Auxiliary and Clyde Moose. Carol enjoyed gardening and yard work.
Carol is survived by her children, Lynn Biddle, Sr. Clyde, OH, Joe (Christina) Biddle, Jacksonville, FL and Colleen Kelly, Mount Vernon, OH; sisters, Shirley Potridge, Faye Chaffee, both of Fremont, OH; brothers, Bill Metzger, Sarasota, FL, Ed Metzger, Fremont, OH; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Dorothy (Von) Feltner, Edwina (Jay Dee) Smith; brother, John Hush; brother-in-law Gene Potridge and granddaughter, Carissa Biddle.
Visitation: Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 10:00 am until Noon at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.
Services will begin at Noon at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Irick officiating.
Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to Donor's Choice.
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Oct. 8, 2019