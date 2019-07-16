|
Carole Anne Bishop
Fremont - Carole A. Bishop, 86, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 12, 2019 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, following a heart procedure that was performed on June 27. Carole was born on Oct. 25, 1932 to the late Lawrence and Inez (Lightle) Martin in Idaho, OH.
She met Roger Bishop, while working together at a grocery store in Chillicothe, Oh, where Carole was a cashier and Roger was a stock boy. On Nov. 28, 1954, they married and shared over 63 years of marriage until his death on Sept. 8, 2018.
Carole had been Director and teacher at Wee Care Preschool at Grace Community Church for 36 years, until retiring in June 2014. Anyone who met Carole knew that she had a genuine love for children and would say that her position at Wee Care was a ministry to her children, as well as their families. She and Roger enjoyed reading, studying the word of God, and having long conversations about their faith and family. At home, she took great care of her flower garden, and family often enjoyed her gifts as an amazing cook and pie baker. Her steadfast love of all her family and friends will always be remembered.
Surviving are children, Stuart (Michelle) Bishop of Fremont, Daun Wilson of Wabash, IN and Paul (Jill) Bishop of Appomattox, VA; grandchildren, Shawn Kern, Whitney & Trent Bishop, Krista (Nate) Polston, Kyleigh, Ty, Rebecca, and Quinleigh Bishop; great grandchildren, Maddox & Nash Polston; and siblings, Earl (Garnett) Martin of Waverly and Dorlene Anchors of Lewis Center; Nieces and Nephews, Cathy Goettge, Kara and Daron Anchors and Vicki and Steve Martin.
Carole is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rev. Roger Bishop; son, Roger Alan; sister, Jane (Bob) Corn; and nephew Nathan Goettge.
A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at the Grace Community Church, Fremont where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Kevin Pinkerton will officiate.
Donations in her memory may be directed to Wee Care Preschool.
To send an online condolence or to view Carole's tribute video, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on July 16, 2019