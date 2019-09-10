Services
Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service
504 E. McPherson Highway
Clyde, OH 43410
(419) 547-6616
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service
504 E. McPherson Highway
Clyde, OH 43410
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service
504 E. McPherson Highway
Clyde, OH 43410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolina Guerra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolina (Mendiola) Guerra


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolina (Mendiola) Guerra Obituary
Carolina (Mendiola) Guerra

Clyde - Carolina (Mendiola) Guerra, formerly from Clyde, Ohio, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at The Willows of Bellevue, Ohio. She was a beautiful woman with much class and panache. Always looked younger than her years and never seemed to age. She loved dancing, gardening and spoiled us, and her grandkids with the very best tamales and tortillas. We were so proud to call you our Mother. You left a big hole in our hearts Mom, but you will never be forgotten and forever remain in our memories.

Carolina was born in Asherton, Texas on June 29, 1921. Proceeded in death by her parents, Daniel and Carolina Martinez, husbands, Victor Mendiola, Sr. and Felix Guerra. Sisters, Ofilia Martinez, Oralia Corona, Dora Santos, Adelfa Garcia; brothers, Frank Martinez, Daniel Martinez, Jr., and sons, Hector and Victor Mendiola.

She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Sylvia Montano, Mary Mendiola, Clyde, Ohio, Hilda (David) Walsh, Columbus, Ohio, Step-Son Felix (Pat) Guerra, Jr., Fostoria Ohio; brother Arturo Martinez and sister, Delia Bustamante of Asherton, Texas. Grandchildren; Holly (Mike) Creider, Ernul, North Carolina, Cary Rendon, San Diego, California, Chad (Nicolet) Perry, Cocoa, Florida, Mario Montano and Bret Mendiola, Clyde, Ohio; Jeromy (Stacy) Guerra Lebanon, Ohio, Lisa Guerra, Fostoria, Ohio. Great grandchildren; Jessica and Michael Creider, III, Caden, Conor and Jackson Perry, Alexandria, Isabel and Damon Montano, Maddison Mendiola, Flint, Elajah and Elisia Guerra. Great-great grandchild; Sabsatian Creider. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Her family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10:00am until a funeral service begins at 2:00pm at Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson Hwy, Clyde, Ohio 43410. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Memory Gardens.

Donations in her memory can be made to: Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, Md 20910, or to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at foosfuneral.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now