Carolina (Mendiola) Guerra
Clyde - Carolina (Mendiola) Guerra, formerly from Clyde, Ohio, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at The Willows of Bellevue, Ohio. She was a beautiful woman with much class and panache. Always looked younger than her years and never seemed to age. She loved dancing, gardening and spoiled us, and her grandkids with the very best tamales and tortillas. We were so proud to call you our Mother. You left a big hole in our hearts Mom, but you will never be forgotten and forever remain in our memories.
Carolina was born in Asherton, Texas on June 29, 1921. Proceeded in death by her parents, Daniel and Carolina Martinez, husbands, Victor Mendiola, Sr. and Felix Guerra. Sisters, Ofilia Martinez, Oralia Corona, Dora Santos, Adelfa Garcia; brothers, Frank Martinez, Daniel Martinez, Jr., and sons, Hector and Victor Mendiola.
She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Sylvia Montano, Mary Mendiola, Clyde, Ohio, Hilda (David) Walsh, Columbus, Ohio, Step-Son Felix (Pat) Guerra, Jr., Fostoria Ohio; brother Arturo Martinez and sister, Delia Bustamante of Asherton, Texas. Grandchildren; Holly (Mike) Creider, Ernul, North Carolina, Cary Rendon, San Diego, California, Chad (Nicolet) Perry, Cocoa, Florida, Mario Montano and Bret Mendiola, Clyde, Ohio; Jeromy (Stacy) Guerra Lebanon, Ohio, Lisa Guerra, Fostoria, Ohio. Great grandchildren; Jessica and Michael Creider, III, Caden, Conor and Jackson Perry, Alexandria, Isabel and Damon Montano, Maddison Mendiola, Flint, Elajah and Elisia Guerra. Great-great grandchild; Sabsatian Creider. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Her family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10:00am until a funeral service begins at 2:00pm at Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson Hwy, Clyde, Ohio 43410. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Memory Gardens.
Donations in her memory can be made to: Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, Md 20910, or to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 10, 2019