Carolyn Ann Claypool
Haskins - Carolyn Ann Claypool, 78, of Haskins, passed away on October 8, 2020. She was born on September 15, 1942 in Fremont, Ohio to Norman and Virginia (Schell) Shue. Carolyn graduated from Gibsonburg High School in 1960 and later worked for Sun Chemical as their executive secretary. On July 22, 1967 she married Robert "Skip" Claypool at Faith United Methodist Church in Gibsonburg and they were married 53 wonderful years until her passing. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterville, Ohio. In her free time, Carolyn loved to read, make cut-out sugar cookies, which she was famous for, and attend sporting events for all her grandchildren. Carolyn adored her family and loved having everyone together, especially on holidays.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert E. "Skip" Claypool of Haskins, OH, children; Robert "Rob" (Julie) Claypool of Bowling Green, OH, Michelle (Aaron) Murphy of Powell, OH, grandchildren; Keely and Brady Murphy, Robert "Bo" and Andrew Claypool, brother, Larry (Vickie) Shue of Woodville, OH, sister-in-law, Trudy (Allen) Nicholson, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Brian Claypool, brothers, Ron and Duane Shue.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm to 7:00pm at Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 319 W. Madison Street, Gibsonburg, OH, 43431. The use of a mask will be required at all services. Please note that social distancing will be observed which may cause wait times to occur outside.
Graveside services will begin at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at West Union Cemetery in Gibsonburg, OH. Pastor Steve Bauerle will officiate. For those unable to attend, livestreaming will be available on the funeral home's main webpage.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 22 North Second Street, Waterville, OH, 43566 or the American Heart Association
