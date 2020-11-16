Carolyn E. Hamilton



Fremont - Carolyn E. Hamilton, 92, of Fremont passed away in the evening of November 13, 2020 at Elmwood Assisted Living.



She was born on September 23, 1928 in Fremont to the late Carroll Hunt and Ethel (Roy) Carnicom.



A 1946 graduate of Fremont Ross High School, Carolyn went on to work for Toledo Edison and Fremont Memorial Hospital before her retirement. After retiring, Carolyn worked for Welty Insurance Agency.



On April 24, 1948, Carolyn married Ronald Hamilton. They shared 55 years together in marriage until his passing on September 1, 2003.



Carolyn was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She was very active at the Snow to Sun RV Park in Weslaco, TX for many years. Dancing and reading her mysteries were favorite pastimes.



Left to cherish her memory are; her children, Mark (Cindy Salter) Hamilton of Lake City, Florida, and Marsha (Jim) Bradner of Manistee, Michigan; grandchildren, Tiffany, Crystal, Lisa, Sherri, and Jenny; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kaleb, Marc, Matt, Trent, Chloe, Jake, Joshua, Jonathon, Zak, Nate, and Jessica; and great-great grandsons, Donnie and Brody.



She is preceded in death by her birth father, Carroll; mother, Ethel; and step-father, Roy; husband, Ronald; and brother, Jerry Hunt.



A public graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Washington Chapel Cemetery, Helena at 1:00 PM.



Memorial donations in Carolyn's name may be made to: Elmwood Assisted Living, at 1545 Fangboner Road, Fremont, Ohio 43420 or Promedica Hospice at 430 S. Main St., Clyde, Ohio 43410



