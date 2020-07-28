1/1
Carolyn Mae Draime
Carolyn Mae Draime

Clyde - Carolyn Mae Draime, 89, of Clyde, died at her home on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Carolyn was the youngest child of Alfred and Marie (Luthi) Schauer. She was born on September 6, 1930 in Canton, Ohio.

She was a member of the McKinley High School 1948 graduating class, then the Canton Actual Business College.

Mrs. Draime was a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church, where she was active in volunteering in various means; painting of the school and CCD leader. She was also a member of the Altar Rosary Society where she implemented her knowledge of technology by heading up the Card Project Ministry. She founded the library at the former St. Mary School where she served as librarian for 20 years.

Gardening, photography and love of technology were a few of her passions

For 36 years, she was a familiar face behind the counter at the Clyde Public Library, prior to her retirement at age 81.

On October 25, 1952, she married Richard Paul Draime. He preceded her in death on August 31, 1996.

Surviving are three children, Ann Marie (Ron) Koester of Zypherhills, Florida; Janette "Jan" Anne Draime of Arlington Heights, Illinois and Thomas Draime (Geoff Greenberg) of Jersey City, NJ. Her brother, Thomas Schauer of Canton, also survives.

Carolyn was preceded in death by a son, Richard "Rick" Draime, Jr. on September 17, 1994.

A walk through visitation, with masks and social distancing, will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5-7:00 pm at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde, Ohio. Her funeral mass will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, Clyde. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Clyde Public Library or St. Mary Catholic Church.




Published in News-Messenger from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
