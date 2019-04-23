|
|
Carolyn Marie (Brady) Abele
Sandusky - Carolyn Marie (Brady) Abele, 76, passed away April 19, 2019, at Firelands Regional Medical Center, Main Campus, Sandusky. Born on February 8, 1943, in Fremont, OH the daughter of Jack and Emma (Bowes) Brady. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 3-6 pm at the David F. Koch Funeral and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky. A Mass of Christian Burial to be held Wednesday morning, April 25, 2019, at 10 am at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Avenue, Sandusky.
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 23, 2019