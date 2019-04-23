Services
David F. Koch Funeral Home
520 Columbus Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
(419) 626-1070
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
David F. Koch Funeral Home
520 Columbus Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
428 Tiffin Avenue
Sandusky, OH
View Map
Resources
Carolyn Marie (Brady) Abele


1943 - 2019
Carolyn Marie (Brady) Abele Obituary
Carolyn Marie (Brady) Abele

Sandusky - Carolyn Marie (Brady) Abele, 76, passed away April 19, 2019, at Firelands Regional Medical Center, Main Campus, Sandusky. Born on February 8, 1943, in Fremont, OH the daughter of Jack and Emma (Bowes) Brady. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 3-6 pm at the David F. Koch Funeral and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky. A Mass of Christian Burial to be held Wednesday morning, April 25, 2019, at 10 am at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Avenue, Sandusky.
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 23, 2019
