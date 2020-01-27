Services
Catherine F. (Kotch) Szymanowski

FREMONT - Catherine F. (Kotch) Szymanowski, 102, of Fremont, OH passed quietly in her sleep on January 25, 2020 at Bethesda Care Center. She was born on February 14, 1917 in Fremont to Casimir and Helen (Kwiatkowski) Kotch. She married her sweetheart Tony Szymanowski, Jr. on September 2, 1935 at St. Casimir Catholic Church.

Catherine was a homemaker for many years before working at Buckeye Mart for over a decade. After her retirement from Buckeye Mart in 1982 she started making pies in her son David's bakery, the Danish Pastry Shop, until her 75th birthday. She was an active lifetime member of St. Casimir Catholic Church and helped start the famous "golabki" dinner.

Catherine is survived by her son, Anthony III (Lori); daughter-in-law, Kay Szymanowski both of Fremont, OH; sisters, Teresa Kuzma, Cincinnati, OH; sister-in-law, Margaret Kotch, Fremont, OH; six grandchildren; three step grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; nineteen great-great grandchildren; many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her; husband, Tony, Jr., sons, Thomas and David; brothers, Walter and Casimir, Jr.; parents, Casimir and Helen; daughters-in-law, Melba Szymanowski and Regina Szymanowski.

Visitation: Wednesday from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.

Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 11:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with one hour of visitation at church prior to the service, 550 Smith Rd, Fremont, OH. Fr. Chris Kardzis with officiate.

Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery

Memorials: Sacred Heart Catholic Church or to the .

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
