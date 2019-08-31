|
Catherine (Brugger) Genzman
Virginia Beach, VA - Catherine, "Katy," Genzman, 88, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away on August 20, 2019.
She died cradled in the loving arms of her husband of 69 years when she went to be with the Lord, Our Savior. Born July 20, 1931 in Vickery, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Freda Brugger. Katy was a middle school English teacher at the Fremont Junior High School, Fremont, Ohio until her retirement in 1988. She continued to substitute teach in Orlando, Florida, until 2008, when she relocated to Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Family and friends will always remember Katy's energy, her love of life and her love of old-fashioned fun. She lived life fully, without regret, and on her own terms.
Left to cherish her memory are: her loving and devoted husband of 69 years, Glenn; daughters, Gloria Genzman, Ball Ground, GA, Melody Miller and Scarlett Genzman, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia; five grandchildren, Jennifer Bowman (Jimmie), Andrew Miller (Stacy), Eric Miller (Sara), Robert and Jackie Genzman; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Katy was predeceased by her son, Robert W. Genzman and grandson, Robert Curtis Yundt.
A private celebration of life will be held on September 28, 2019 at Katy's home in Virginia Beach, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made in the name of Catherine Genzman to the .
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 31, 2019