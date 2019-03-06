Catherine Witter



Port Clinton, Ohio - Catherine Witter, 87, of Port Clinton, Ohio has been lifted to heaven and is in the arms of our Loving Holy Father. We are also comforted that she is finally together again with her husband Dan, the love of her life. Many knew her as Cathy or Kate and she was always "Jo" to her loving husband Dan.



She was born Eva Catherine Batesole, on August 21, 1931. The childhood farm was in in Riley Township, Fremont Ohio. She was born eleven months after her older sister. She was raised for the first five years by her grandparents of whom shared fond memories of those childhood years. Catherine is survived by two of her eight siblings, Elizabeth Stang, Fremont and Gerald (Jerry) & Ruby Batesole, Sandusky. We mention them separately, from the list of survivors, because of Catherine's very special bond to family, and to express love to her nieces and nephews that carry on her generosity, caring and nurturing nature as a mother, sister, aunt and friend.



Cathy touched countless lives through her involvement in the Ottawa County Holiday Bureau as a founding member, the Saint Vincent DePaul Society, Scouting, The American Legion Auxiliary and Immaculate Conception Rosary Alter Society. Cathy supported every step of her husband's quest of Port Clinton City Council, American Legion and UAW Union Rep responsibilities. Catherine and Dan designed, built, managed and owned Witterhaven Marina and Campgrounds in Erie Township, Ohio and enjoyed spending winter months in Ruskin, Florida.



The family expresses deep appreciation and thanks to The Chalet at the Vineyards, The Commons at Providence, and Stein Hospice for their love and support in caring for Cathy in her final years.



Survivors include her children Terence & Dianne Witter, Port Clinton; Connie Christian, Delaware, Ohio; Scott & Mary Ann Witter, Marblehead; Jeff & Stacey Witter, Sandusky; Cynthia & John Oleksiak, Elyria; Grandchildren Jason & Andrea Witter, Jessica Patrick, Beth & Ricardo Rivas, Ruthann & Colin Thomas, Roseann Todd & Tyson Wilford, Emily & Walter Lang, Daniel T. & Melissa Witter, Mary (Mattie) Witter & Zachary Fox, Lindsey Witter & Kyle Johnson, Allison Witter, Keith Streng, Joseph Oleksiak & Madison Graham; Great-Grandchildren Miss June Opal Witter, Pearl Catherine Witter (born 3/4/2019 10pm), Wyatt Hall, Jarett Hall, Nicholas Hurt, Cameron Hurt, Dominic Hurt, Chloe Thomas, Fallon Thomas, Katee Todd, Rosemarie Todd, Abigail Wilford, Alexander Wilford, Allie Lang, Daniel E. Witter, Bartholomew Witter, Conner Witter, Sabrina Johnson, Declan Johnson, Jaidyn Streng, Ryleigh Streng, Kailynn Streng and one more great-grandchild soon to enter this world Baby-boy Fox. Catherine is also survived by Dan's brother Leon and his wife Rosie Witter, hundreds of nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Edward Witter on March 4, 2014; Granddaughter Kara Lee Hurt (2005), and Son in law Roger Christian (2018).



Visitation will be on Friday March 8, 2019 from 5-8pm at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser funeral home, 1124 Fulton St, Port Clinton. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday March 9, 2019 at 10:00am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison Street, Port Clinton, with Father John C. Missler officiating. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery following the mass. Memorial contributions may be made to the Nehemiah Partner Center, PO Box 1880, Sandusky, Ohio 44870 or Saint Vincent dePaul Society c/o Immaculate Conception, 414 Madison Street, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com



Go, gentle soul, you have earned your rest.



You always showed this world your best.



You raised 5 children with a caring heart



and helped others in need with a fresh start.



The smile of God shown on your face,



The love of laughter and of grace.



You had touched many here on earth.



Fly now on angel wings.



Fly now to your heavenly berth.



Lovingly prepared by daughter, Dianne Witter. Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger on Mar. 6, 2019