Cathy Ann Krupp



Cathy Ann Krupp, better known as Mrs. Krupp to the countless students she inspired during her tenure as principal of St. Wendelin Schools, died peacefully in her home on November 24th, 2020. She was 65.



Born on March 23rd, 1955 in Fostoria, Ohio to Melvin and Shirley (Clarey) Schreiner, Cathy was a 1973 graduate of St. Wendelin High School. She married her best friend Terry Krupp on July 12th, 1975 and graduated with a Master of Science in Education from Bowling Green State University in 1976. In 2001, she earned a masters degree in Educational Leadership from The University of Dayton.



Cathy had a deep love and commitment to Catholic education and St. Wendelin Catholic Schools. Her greatest accomplishment was her positive influence on thousands of students during her 29 year career as a principal and former elementary school teacher for St. Wendelin Schools. Only four of her 33 years as an educator were spent outside of St. Wendelin Schools, when she served as a Principal at Bishop Hoffman Catholic School, Sacred Heart, and St. Joseph Campus in Fremont. In 2012 she was awarded the Toledo Diocese John A. Thomas Leadership Award.



Cathy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her favorite moments were spent at Lake Erie with her family and friends. She will be remembered for her award-winning pies and masterfully crafted stained glass lamps and artwork, as well as her love of fishing, playing cards, and reading to her grandchildren.



Her memory will be cherished and kept alive by Terry Krupp, her beloved husband of 45 years; three sons: Chad of Beaufort, South Carolina; Andrew (Sarah) of Van Buren; Dominic (Lavender) of Bowling Green; six grandchildren (Audrey, Emma, William, Landon, Collin, and Lila Mae); siblings Wayne (Aileen) Schreiner, Cindy Mosley, Greg (Nadine) Schreiner, Brenda (Ronald) Mclelland, and Timothy Schreiner; in-laws Tom (Sharon) Krupp, Dave (Cheryl) Krupp, Deb (Don) Kayle, and Rob (Julie) Krupp, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Shirley Schreiner; in-laws Dean and Evelyn Krupp; sister-in-law Sandy Frailey; brother-in-law Denny Frailey; and brother-in-law John Mosley.



A walk-through visitation will be from 2- 6 pm on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830, where a Vigil service will be held at 5:30 pm.



Funeral Mass is 10:30 am on Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria; the Funeral Mass will be live streamed from the St. Wendelin Parish Facebook page. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery, Fostoria.



Due to the continuing circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be observed.



The family wishes to thank Brenda Mclelland, Cathy's sister, dear friend and caretaker as well as Bridge Home Health and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice at 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840; The Sharing Kitchen at 321 North Main St. Fostoria, Ohio, 44830; and the St. Wendelin Educational Foundation at 323 N. Wood St. Fostoria, Ohio 44830.









