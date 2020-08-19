1/1
Charles "Chuck" Fisher
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" Fisher

Key West, FL - Charlie J. Fisher, 72, of Key West FL., formerly of Fremont, Ohio passed away on August 8, 2020 in a Miami FL. Hospital. Born August 10, 1947 to Leo H. and Clara L. (King) Fisher. He is survived by two sons; Travis (Tanya) Fisher of Key West, FL., Nikolas Fisher of Pittsburg, PA., and five wonderful grandchildren; Denise, Travis, Alissa (Sissy), Hailee, and Miranda Fisher. He is also survived by five siblings; Kathleen (Tom) Lewis, Leo (Ronnie) Fisher Jr., Sonya (Steven) Lagrou, Angela (Paul) Schmidt all of Fremont and Chris (Ann) Fisher, Lima OH. He leaves behind two very special friends, Christine Jones of Pittsburg, PA. and his best friend and boss, Vince Scardina of Key West, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Charlie attended Fremont St. Joe's, Class of 1965. He was also a Certified Divemaster, enjoyed playing pool, and riding his Harley. He was known to many as FishChucker, was a man who loved his family, and never knew a stranger.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved