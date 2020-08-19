Charles "Chuck" Fisher



Key West, FL - Charlie J. Fisher, 72, of Key West FL., formerly of Fremont, Ohio passed away on August 8, 2020 in a Miami FL. Hospital. Born August 10, 1947 to Leo H. and Clara L. (King) Fisher. He is survived by two sons; Travis (Tanya) Fisher of Key West, FL., Nikolas Fisher of Pittsburg, PA., and five wonderful grandchildren; Denise, Travis, Alissa (Sissy), Hailee, and Miranda Fisher. He is also survived by five siblings; Kathleen (Tom) Lewis, Leo (Ronnie) Fisher Jr., Sonya (Steven) Lagrou, Angela (Paul) Schmidt all of Fremont and Chris (Ann) Fisher, Lima OH. He leaves behind two very special friends, Christine Jones of Pittsburg, PA. and his best friend and boss, Vince Scardina of Key West, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Charlie attended Fremont St. Joe's, Class of 1965. He was also a Certified Divemaster, enjoyed playing pool, and riding his Harley. He was known to many as FishChucker, was a man who loved his family, and never knew a stranger.



A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.









