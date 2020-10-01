Charles Hottinger



Fremont - Charles J. Hottinger, 87, of Fremont passed away in the early morning of September 30, 2020 at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky. He was born on January 13, 1933 to the late Joseph and Gladys (Wade) Hottinger in Green Creek Twp.



Joining the United States Navy in 1950, Charles served during the Korean conflict and was honorably discharged in 1954. Upon his arrival back to the United States, he became a firefighter and served with the Fremont Fire Department until his retirement as captain in 1989. He then worked for the Birchard Public Library until 1998.



For Charles, family always came first. He always had time for anyone who needed a listening ear or a helping hand. He enjoyed gambling and was an avid card player. He knew where all the games were, and always claimed that he was a little ahead at the end of the night. Fishing and gardening were also favorite pastimes. Charles was a member of the American Legion, VFW, and Eagles of Fremont.



Left to cherish his memory are his children, Steven (Tami) Hottinger, Marcia Hottinger, both of Fremont, and Linda (Edward) Snider of Colorado; special friend, Audrey Veleba; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four-legged friend, Sassy.



Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Gladys; and siblings, Keith Hottinger, Gary Hottinger, and Marilyn Spires.



A time of public visiting for Charles will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont. Funeral Services will be private for the family. Please note that face masks are required to enter the facility and wait times may occur outside.



Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services has the honor of assisting the Hottinger family during this difficult time.



Memorial Donations in Charles's name may be made to the Birchard Public Library and Stein Hospice.









