1/1
Charles Hottinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Hottinger

Fremont - Charles J. Hottinger, 87, of Fremont passed away in the early morning of September 30, 2020 at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky. He was born on January 13, 1933 to the late Joseph and Gladys (Wade) Hottinger in Green Creek Twp.

Joining the United States Navy in 1950, Charles served during the Korean conflict and was honorably discharged in 1954. Upon his arrival back to the United States, he became a firefighter and served with the Fremont Fire Department until his retirement as captain in 1989. He then worked for the Birchard Public Library until 1998.

For Charles, family always came first. He always had time for anyone who needed a listening ear or a helping hand. He enjoyed gambling and was an avid card player. He knew where all the games were, and always claimed that he was a little ahead at the end of the night. Fishing and gardening were also favorite pastimes. Charles was a member of the American Legion, VFW, and Eagles of Fremont.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Steven (Tami) Hottinger, Marcia Hottinger, both of Fremont, and Linda (Edward) Snider of Colorado; special friend, Audrey Veleba; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four-legged friend, Sassy.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Gladys; and siblings, Keith Hottinger, Gary Hottinger, and Marilyn Spires.

A time of public visiting for Charles will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont. Funeral Services will be private for the family. Please note that face masks are required to enter the facility and wait times may occur outside.

Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services has the honor of assisting the Hottinger family during this difficult time.

Memorial Donations in Charles's name may be made to the Birchard Public Library and Stein Hospice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved