Charles "Leroy" Humbert
1938 - 2020
Charles "Leroy" Humbert

Three Rivers - Charles " LeRoy" Humbert, 81, of Three Rivers, Michigan, and formerly Genoa Ohio, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital, Kalamazoo, MI. He was born on August 3, 1938 in Bellevue, OH to Charles and Evelyn (Hall) Humbert. On November 25, 1959 in Tiffin, OH he married Lynda M.(Laux) and she survives in Michigan. In addition to his loving wife of over 60 memorable, happy years, his sister, Darlene lives in California, and his sons, Daniel of Aurora, IN and son, Douglas of Three Rivers, MI, with grandsons Gabriel and Noah Humbert. LeRoy always had trucks, pickups, dump, and semis delivering materials and RV's in the USA and Canada. Leroy also farmed, sold heavy duty lubrication products and sponsored and helped create Boogie Hill Rock Concerts in the 1970's.

Services for Leroy will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in memory of Leroy can be given the Ottawa County Humane Society. Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Genoa, OH is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.




Published in News Herald & News-Messenger from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
