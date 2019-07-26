|
Charles James (Chuck) Simon, Sr.
Fremont - Charles James (Chuck) Simon, Sr., age 95, of Fremont, OH, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Promedica Memorial Hospital. Chuck was born June 10, 1924, in Massillon to the late Arvine J. and Belva Simon. He lived 83 years in Massillon and the last 12 years in Fremont. He retired from the main office of Republic Steel and later as head of maintenance for Massillon City Schools. He was a former member of Grace United Church of Christ in Massillon and current member of First United Church of Christ in Fremont. He served in WWII in the Philippines and Japan. He had a fierce love for his country and for children. He loved playing cards, spending time with his grandchildren, and was a true baby whisperer. Chuck was an avid sports fan who cheered for the Massillon Tigers, OSU Buckeyes, and the Cleveland Indians. He attended the Cleveland Indians Fantasy Camp at age 72 and was thrilled to get a hit off of former major league pitcher, Pat Tabler. He coached Massillon Little League for 13 years. His 1952 team won the Ohio State Championship and fell one game short of playing in the Little League World Series. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, of 62 years and is survived by daughter Diane (Geary) Wise of Fremont, Dan, Julie, Nolan, Raya and Graham Wise of Maple Grove, MN and Andrea Wise of Hendersonville, TN. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Committal will be at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 4:00- 6:00 p.m. Sunday and from 10:00- 11:00 a.m. Monday until the service at the funeral home. Donations may be made in Chuck's memory to your local American Legion or the Akron Children's Hospital.
Published in the News-Messenger on July 26, 2019