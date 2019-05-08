Services
Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service
504 E. McPherson Highway
Clyde, OH 43410
(419) 547-6616
Rosary
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service
504 E. McPherson Highway
Clyde, OH 43410
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service
504 E. McPherson Highway
Clyde, OH 43410
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service
504 E. McPherson Highway
Clyde, OH 43410
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
231 E Center St
Bellevue, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Ruffing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles K. "Chuck" "Charley" Ruffing


1973 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles K. "Chuck" "Charley" Ruffing Obituary
Charles K. "Charley" "Chuck" Ruffing

Clyde - Charles K. "Charley" "Chuck" Ruffing, age 46 of Clyde, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky. He was born May 3, 1973 in Marion, Ohio to the late Michael J. Ruffing and DeeAnn (Eisenhart) Ruffing-Kent.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Shari Ruffing (Horstman), whom he married October 12, 2002; mother and step-father, DeeAnn and Byron Kent; sister, Jolene (Derek) Houpt; Godfather, Gary Eisenhart; Godmother, Janice Ruffing; Aunt, Faith Ruffing; cousin, Shawna Eisenhart; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Ken and Diane Horstman; sisters-in-law: Amy Horstman, Connie (Bobby) Cerney, Lisa (Darin) Smith; and all of his nieces and nephews whom he loved spending time with.

Chuck is preceded in death by his father, Michael J. Ruffing; grandparents, George and Helen Eisenhart; Jaynie Eisenhart; aunt, Annie Ruffing; grandparents: Carl and Gladys Ruffing; and several great-aunts and uncles.

Friends will be received Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8pm at Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson Hwy., Clyde, OH 43410. The rosary will be recited just before visitation at 1:30pm. A funeral mass will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00am at Immaculate Conception Church, 231 E Center St, Bellevue, OH 44811.

In Lieu of flowers, Chuck has asked that memorial donations be made to the Green Springs Elementary Boosters.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at foosfuneral.com
Published in the News-Messenger on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now