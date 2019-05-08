|
Charles K. "Charley" "Chuck" Ruffing
Clyde - Charles K. "Charley" "Chuck" Ruffing, age 46 of Clyde, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky. He was born May 3, 1973 in Marion, Ohio to the late Michael J. Ruffing and DeeAnn (Eisenhart) Ruffing-Kent.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Shari Ruffing (Horstman), whom he married October 12, 2002; mother and step-father, DeeAnn and Byron Kent; sister, Jolene (Derek) Houpt; Godfather, Gary Eisenhart; Godmother, Janice Ruffing; Aunt, Faith Ruffing; cousin, Shawna Eisenhart; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Ken and Diane Horstman; sisters-in-law: Amy Horstman, Connie (Bobby) Cerney, Lisa (Darin) Smith; and all of his nieces and nephews whom he loved spending time with.
Chuck is preceded in death by his father, Michael J. Ruffing; grandparents, George and Helen Eisenhart; Jaynie Eisenhart; aunt, Annie Ruffing; grandparents: Carl and Gladys Ruffing; and several great-aunts and uncles.
Friends will be received Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8pm at Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson Hwy., Clyde, OH 43410. The rosary will be recited just before visitation at 1:30pm. A funeral mass will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00am at Immaculate Conception Church, 231 E Center St, Bellevue, OH 44811.
In Lieu of flowers, Chuck has asked that memorial donations be made to the Green Springs Elementary Boosters.
Published in the News-Messenger on May 8, 2019