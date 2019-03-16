|
Charles L. Strausbaugh
Fremont - Charles L. Strausbaugh, 77, passed away at his home on Wed., March 13, 2019 with family at his side. He was born in Harrisburg, OH to the late Charles and Rosa Ellen (Harper) Strausbaugh.
For many years Charles was a truck driver working for Hoosversol and Stylecrest.
He was a member of the Fremont Baptist Temple. Charles was also a member of the Fremont Eagles and Moose. He will be remembered as a man extremely dedicated to his family.
On Feb. 7, 1991, he married Diana West in Clyde. She survives in Fremont. Also surviving are children, Russell Strausbaugh, MaryEllen Smith, Vicky (Todd) Tilton, Steve (Marilyn) Strausbaugh, Mike Strausbaugh, Rodney Strausbaugh, Cathy (Casey) Young, Dianna (Wayne) Thomas, Gilbert (Karen) Beeman, Raymond (Theresa) Beeman, Russell (Susan) Beeman; 25 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Robert, Jim, and Winfield.
He is preceded in death by his grandchild, Darcy Smith; and siblings, Evelyn Tatro and Neva Strausbaugh.
A Celebration of Charles' life will be held at Fremont Baptist Temple on Sat., March 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Gary Click will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont.
Memorials may be made to Stein Hospice.
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 16, 2019