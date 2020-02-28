|
|
Charles "Chuck" N. Mosser
Milan - March 19, 1943 - February 26, 2020
Charles "Chuck" N. Mosser, 76, residing in Milan, passed away late Wednesday morning, February 26, 2020 at Stein Hospice Care Center following a brief illness.
Chuck was born on March 19, 1943 in Fremont, OH to the late Charles M. and Loretta (Zilles) Mosser.
Chuck and his wife, Christine, owned and operated The Frame & Stitch & Such Shop in Fremont. He was also a professional photographer, who would shoot for the Milan, Norwalk and surrounding area recreational parks. He enjoyed photography, especially shooting the Village of Milan, the Cleveland Indians and Browns and spending time with his family and friends.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Christine (Mosser) Mosser, whom he married on June 11, 1977. He is also survived by his daughter, Melissa Mosser of Castalia; son, Christopher Mosser of NV; sister, Janet Sweeney of Fremont and nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Private family services will be held and conducted at a later date. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Those wishing to contribute to Chuck's memory may do so to the Milan Museum, 10 Edison Dr., Milan, OH 44846 or to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020