Burial
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Lindsey Cemetery
Lindsey - Charles R. Salyers, 92, passed away on Thurs., Feb. 14, 2019 at Elmwood, Fremont. He was born on March 11, 1926 in Rush, KY to the late Charles R. and Annie (Justice) Salyers, Sr.

Charles was a member of the Moose, Eagles and the VFW. He spent a lot of time tending to his large garden and fishing to stock the freezer. He enjoyed doing carpentry projects and investing in Western clothes. He had a deep love for his family especially his many grandchildren.

Charles worked as laborer for Herbrand, Ohio Lime, and as a self-employed painter. He married Mildred Hensley on May 17, 1947, and she passed away on Jan. 1, 1995. He later married Patricia "Pat" (Weber) on Oct. 2, 2001, and she survives.

Also surviving are sons, Danny (Jeanette) of AZ and Vernon (Anne) of Fremont; daughters, Sharon (Don) Schieber of NV and Marilyn (Gene) Sherman of Fremont; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his first wife, Mildred, he is preceded in death by children, David, Charles T., and Donna Malone; and his 11 siblings.

Burial will be held at Lindsey Cemetery on June 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to ProMedica Hospice of Memorial Hospital.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg.

To send an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 16, 2019
