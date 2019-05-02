|
|
Charles "Chuck" W. Lenhart, Jr.
Fremont - Charles "Chuck" W. Lenhart, Jr., 73, passed away on Tues., April 30, 2019 at Mercy St. Vincent, Toledo. He was born on March 22, 1946 in Fremont to Charles and Mary (Kiel) Lenhart, Sr.
Chuck graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1964 and Defiance College in 1968. He taught business for 33 years at several high schools, predominately at Clyde High School and Vanguard. He also was the head wrestling coach at Sandusky St. Mary's, Clyde and St. Joseph Central Catholic.
Chuck was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he served on Parish Council and the elementary School Board. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and SJCC Booster Club. Chuck enjoyed fishing and was a charter captain. He was a master craftsman when it came to woodworking, but he will be remembered for the time and immense love he shared with his wife, his kids and grandkids.
On Aug. 7, 1971, he married the love of his life Arlene Burkett. Surviving is his wife, Arlene; mother, Mary; children, Beth (Seth) Brickner of Muscle Shoals, AL, Amy (Michael) Hines of Houston, TX, Tony (Noelle) Lenhart of Gahanna, OH, and Brian (Marissa) Lenhart of Gahanna, OH; grandchildren, Jaret, Derek, and Emmersyn Brickner, Elliott and Beckett Hines, James, Colin, and Everett Lenhart, and Mason, Emily, and Elyse Lenhart; and sister, Linda Pawlak of Amherst, OH.
He is preceded in death by his dad and brother, James Lenhart.
Family and friends are welcomed to the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 3-7:30 p.m. where there will be a Vigil beginning at 7:30p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Fr. Michael Roemmele will officiate, and burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Fremont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bishop Hoffman Catholic School or St. Joseph Parish.
Published in the News-Messenger on May 2, 2019