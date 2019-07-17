Services
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
709 Croghan St.
Fremont, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Hoelzle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Hoelzle


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Hoelzle Obituary
Charlotte Hoelzle

Fremont - Charlotte Hoelzle, 67, passed away at ProMedica Toledo Hospital surrounded by family on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born in Fremont on July 5, 1952 to Doyle and Marian (Mayle) Kusmer. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1970. In her younger years, Charlotte worked at her dad's grocery store and later for Croghan Colonial Bank

On April 18, 1975, she married Paul Hoelzle. Together they raised their four children. While raising her children, Charlotte volunteered at St. Joseph Schools and worked in their cafeteria over 30 years. She was on the St. Joseph School Advisory Committee, volunteered for the Village House and Heartbeat of Fremont. She enjoyed shopping, drinking coffee, and socializing/exercising at Curves. Charlotte will be remembered for her outpouring of love that she abundantly shared with her grandchildren and everyone she met. Her goal was to make sure everyone was cared for.

Surviving is her husband, Paul; parents, Doyle and Marian; children, Dr. Mark (Dr. Tracey) Hoelzle of Cincinnati, Mike (Debra) Hoelzle of Columbus, Dr. Joe (Chelsea) Hoelzle of Brookville, and Emily Hoelzle of Fremont; grandchildren, Marie, Luke & John, and Cate & Charlie, and Hannah & Eden; siblings, Connie (Steve) Hodges of Columbus, Carol (Mike) Avery of Northwood, Ken Kusmer of Indianapolis, Tom (Lynne) Kusmer of Sylvania, and Jim (Anne) Kusmer of Cleveland; and cousins, nieces and nephews too numerous to count due to Catholicism.

Visitation will be held at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Father Michael Roemmele will officiate, and burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Bishop Hoffman Catholic Schools or to a .

To send an online condolence, or to view Charlotte's tribute video, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now