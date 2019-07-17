|
Charlotte Hoelzle
Fremont - Charlotte Hoelzle, 67, passed away at ProMedica Toledo Hospital surrounded by family on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born in Fremont on July 5, 1952 to Doyle and Marian (Mayle) Kusmer. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1970. In her younger years, Charlotte worked at her dad's grocery store and later for Croghan Colonial Bank
On April 18, 1975, she married Paul Hoelzle. Together they raised their four children. While raising her children, Charlotte volunteered at St. Joseph Schools and worked in their cafeteria over 30 years. She was on the St. Joseph School Advisory Committee, volunteered for the Village House and Heartbeat of Fremont. She enjoyed shopping, drinking coffee, and socializing/exercising at Curves. Charlotte will be remembered for her outpouring of love that she abundantly shared with her grandchildren and everyone she met. Her goal was to make sure everyone was cared for.
Surviving is her husband, Paul; parents, Doyle and Marian; children, Dr. Mark (Dr. Tracey) Hoelzle of Cincinnati, Mike (Debra) Hoelzle of Columbus, Dr. Joe (Chelsea) Hoelzle of Brookville, and Emily Hoelzle of Fremont; grandchildren, Marie, Luke & John, and Cate & Charlie, and Hannah & Eden; siblings, Connie (Steve) Hodges of Columbus, Carol (Mike) Avery of Northwood, Ken Kusmer of Indianapolis, Tom (Lynne) Kusmer of Sylvania, and Jim (Anne) Kusmer of Cleveland; and cousins, nieces and nephews too numerous to count due to Catholicism.
Visitation will be held at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Father Michael Roemmele will officiate, and burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Bishop Hoffman Catholic Schools or to a .
To send an online condolence, or to view Charlotte's tribute video, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on July 17, 2019