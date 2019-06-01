|
Charlotte M. Amor
Fremont - Charlotte M. Amor, 87, went home to be with Jesus on Tues., May 28, 2019. She was born on Feb. 22, 1932 in Fremont to the late Stephen and Gladys (Folk) Little. On June 17, 1950, she married Richard Amor at the Eastside Presbyterian Church.
Charlotte retired from Heinz. She enjoyed four wheeling, listening to music, walking her dog and playing with her kitty, but none of them could top her love of spending time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids.
Surviving are children, Stephen Amor and Lisa (Joseph) Bartson, both of Fremont; grandchildren, Matthew Richard (Michele) Bartson, Marshall Paul Amor and Brandon Joseph (Andrea) Bartson; great-grandchildren, Jaymn, Wesley & Kolette and Baylynn & Bowdyn; and her fur baby, Daisy.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 59 years Richard who passed on Nov. 4, 2009; and brother, Robert Little.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sat., June 8, 2019 at Victory Church beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Sister Jane Dauterman officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
Memorials in honor of Charlotte may be made to Heartland Hospice.
To express an online condolence, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on June 1, 2019