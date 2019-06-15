|
Chelsea S. Shorts, 27, of Clyde, OH passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. She was born March 15, 1992 in Fremont to John Shorts and Cari (Norris) Barker.
Chelsea is survived by her children, whom she enjoyed spending her time with, Alex Serrano II and Roman Rocca, Clyde, OH; mother, Cari Barker; step father, Matt Heabler; step mother, Heather Shorts, Fremont, OH; siblings, Joshua Hoffman of Tennessee, Savannah Heabler and Chloe Shorts both of Fremont, OH; grandparents, Shirley and Gary Trudeau, Fremont, OH, Scott and Sue Norris, Clyde, OH.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Shorts; fiancée, Anthony Rocca; grandfather, Paul Shorts; grandparents, Bill and Shirley Heabler.
Visitation: Monday, June 17, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.
Service will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home the Pastor Rose Jones officiating.
Memorials: To her children in care of Cari Barker or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
Published in the News-Messenger on June 15, 2019