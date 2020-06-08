Cheri Anita England
Cheri Anita England

Fremont - Cheri Anita England, 67, of Fremont, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 7, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo.

She was born on October 13, 1952, in Tiffin, Ohio, to Denzil "Barney" and Delores (Distel) Karcher. On October 16, 1971, she married Ronald E. England.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years Ronald England of Fremont; son, Lee (Holly) England of Bascom; daughter, Candy (Jose) Baez of New Riegel; brother, Ken (Barb) Karcher of Bartow, FL.; seven grandchildren, Jesse (Alex) Williman, Nevaeh, Bailee, Arianna, Alanna England, Derek, Mileeya England-Miller; and great-grandchild, Raelynn Williman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Denzil Lee England; sister, Margo Rumschlag; and great-granddaughter, Amelia Williman

Cheri graduated in 1971 from Tiffin Columbian High School and was a member of Fremont Moose Lodge 2387, Tiffin VFW Auxiliary Post 2858. She did many Moose trips, enjoyed traveling, especially to her favorite place Niagara Falls, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild, making cakes and ceramic's.

Her funeral service will be at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home and Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883, (419) 447-2424 with Rev. Matthew Mammen officiating.

Friends may visit with the family from 6:00 P.M. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty Center of Sandusky Co., 1421 E. State St, Fremont, OH. 43420

Condolences may be left and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneral home.com.

Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.




Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory
236 S. Washington St.
Tiffin, OH 44883
419.447.2424
