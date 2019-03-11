Services
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl A. Weaver


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cheryl A. Weaver Obituary
Cheryl A. Weaver

FREMONT - Cheryl A. Weaver, 74, of Fremont, OH passed away on March 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 12, 1944 in Fremont, the daughter of Howard and Bernadine (Mosser) Fought. She was a graduate of Fremont Ross High School in 1962.

Cheryl worked as a Librarian at Birchard Public Library for over 35 years. She enjoyed reading, flying stunt kites and cross stitching.

Cheryl is survived by sons, Greg (Susan) Weaver, Mike (Kimberly) Weaver, Brad (Rachel) Weaver all of Fremont, OH; siblings, Howard Fought, Jr., Fremont, and Marlene Wise, Akron, OH; sweetheart, Don Bingman, Fremont; grandchildren, Kent (Taylor), Ryan, Nathan, Nolan, Nikki Weaver.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation: Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St., Fremont, OH.

Service: Wednesday, March 13, 2019; 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Rob Morrison officiating.

Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont, OH.

Memorials: Heartland Hospice

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
Download Now