Cheryl A. Weaver
FREMONT - Cheryl A. Weaver, 74, of Fremont, OH passed away on March 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 12, 1944 in Fremont, the daughter of Howard and Bernadine (Mosser) Fought. She was a graduate of Fremont Ross High School in 1962.
Cheryl worked as a Librarian at Birchard Public Library for over 35 years. She enjoyed reading, flying stunt kites and cross stitching.
Cheryl is survived by sons, Greg (Susan) Weaver, Mike (Kimberly) Weaver, Brad (Rachel) Weaver all of Fremont, OH; siblings, Howard Fought, Jr., Fremont, and Marlene Wise, Akron, OH; sweetheart, Don Bingman, Fremont; grandchildren, Kent (Taylor), Ryan, Nathan, Nolan, Nikki Weaver.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation: Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St., Fremont, OH.
Service: Wednesday, March 13, 2019; 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Rob Morrison officiating.
Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont, OH.
Memorials: Heartland Hospice
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 11, 2019