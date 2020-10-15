1/1
Cheryl Jane Watts
Cheryl Jane Watts

Fremont - Cheryl Jane Watts, 71, passed away at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born in Fremont to the late Bruce and Golda (Imler) Watts.

Through her life she worked in the food service industry for the Fremont and Gibsonburg communities.

Jane loved celebrating the holidays, especially Christmas. As a dedicated mother and grandmother, she was sure to take the time to have conversations with her grandkids. She enjoyed attending the dirt track races, watching NASCAR, gardening, and tending to her flowers.

Left to cherish her memory are children, Shelly (Rich) Farmer of Fremont and Brent (Deb Stout) Liskai of Gibsonburg; grandchildren, Christopher Bowe and Lindsey Bowe; and brother, Joe (Jean) Watts.

She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Jack Watts and Jean Szakovits.

The family will be welcoming friends on Monday, October 19th from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 319 W. Madison Street, Gibsonburg, OH, 43431. The use of a mask will be required. Please note that social distancing will be observed which may cause wait times to occur outside. Interment will be held at Metzgar Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions in honor of Jane may be made to the Sandusky County Humane Society.

To express online condolences or view Jane's Tribute Video, please visit www.hermanfh.com.




Published in News-Messenger from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
(419) 637-2026
