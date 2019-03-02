|
Cheryl Lippert
Fremont - We are saddened to announce that after a long, courageous battle with cancer, Cheryl Sterger Lippert passed away with her family by her side on February 27, 2019.
Cheryl was born in Toledo, OH on August 19, 1955 to Juanita Eckel and father figure Richard Jankowski. She went on to graduate from Fremont Ross High School in 1973.
In 1980, Cheryl went on to marry Mark Lippert in Fremont, OH, where they reside. She worked at Whitey's Diner for 30 plus years until she was unable to work any longer. Cheryl made many friends while working there, lots of laughs and love shared by all.
Her biggest passion in life was her family. Cheryl enjoyed shopping, visiting Amish country, crafting, sewing as well as decorating the family home (she loved her throw rugs!!) She also enjoyed going on motorcycle rides with her husband and spoiling her grandkids.
Cheryl is survived by her loving husband, Mark Lippert of Fremont and her three great kids, Carrie (Chris) Booher of Fremont, Matthew (Tyler) Lippert of Toledo and Evan Lippert of Lindsey. She was also "Mimi" to two grandchildren, Collin Booher and Joseph Briggs. She doted on them and loved them very much. Cheryl was so much to so many people and that includes being a loving big sister to Cindy (Dennis) Notestine of Tiffin and Charlene (Tony) Lopez of McMinnville, TN. She is also survived by nephew, Eric Notestine of Fremont as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, great niece & nephews and many close friends.
She is preceded in death by parents, Juanita Eckel and Richard Jankowski; grandparents, Dorothy & Willard "Butch" Eckel; and niece, Amber Notestine.
We are going to miss Cheryl terribly. Our hearts are broken but elated to know she is pain free and with the Lord.
The family would like to thank ProMedica Hospice as well as the many friends for continued prayers, cards, phone calls, messages and inquiries while Cheryl was alive. It brought her joy on her hardest days.
Per Cheryl's wishes, the family would like everyone to know that her Memorial Service will be private to family only on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Thank you for understanding during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Cheryl may be made to the United Way of Sandusky County Cancer Care Fund.
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 2, 2019