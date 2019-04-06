Services
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
Luckey, OH 43443
(419) 833-4011
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
Luckey, OH 43443
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Solomon Lutheran Church,
305 W. Main Street,
Woodville, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Solomon Lutheran Church
305 W. Main Street
Woodville, OH
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Bulen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester "Chet" Bulen


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Chester "Chet" Bulen Obituary
Chester "Chet" Bulen

Woodville - Chester "Chet" Bulen, 95, of Woodville, OH passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Otterbein Senior Life. He was born on September 5, 1923 to Ernest and Grace (Clickinger) Bulen in Lemoyne, OH. He married Lois Margurite Sternaman on October 9, 1943. Chet and Lois raised three children and celebrated over 63 years of marriage together before Lois passed in January of 2007. He served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII in the 313th Medical Battalion in the European Theatre. He returned home and worked in maintenance at the Chrysler Corp. before retiring the first time. He would later retire from Libby Glass as an Iron worker yet a second time. His memberships included Solomon Lutheran Church in Woodville, Master Mason at F. & A.M. lodge 433 in Genoa, a life member of the Clarence L. Neiman American Legion Post #453 in Woodville. Chet was an avid bowler, and an amazing gardener that grew vegetables just to give them away. He was a man about town that was loved by all that new him.

Chet is survived by his children: Janet (Billie) Ramey of Woodville, Jane Eilert of Haskins and Thomas (Beverly) Bulen of Butler, OH, 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. 4 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Lois, he was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter: Laurie Schroeder, great-grandson: Corey Coakley, 8 sisters, 2 brothers and son-in-law, Nelson Eilert.

Family and friends will be received 2-8 p.m., Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Woodville, OH. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Solomon Lutheran Church, 305 W. Main Street, Woodville, with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Officiating will be Pastor James Dumke. Interment will be in Westwood Cemetery, Woodville. There will be a bereavement luncheon served in the church fellowship hall immediately following the cemetery committal service. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Solomon Lutheran Church (Major repair fund). Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now