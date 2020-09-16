1/1
Christina Maria Stout
Christina Maria Stout

Christina Maria Stout (LeSavage) succumbed to her Porphyria on September 11, 2020. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Christina had one of the biggest hearts anyone could have imagined. She loved to listen to her music and watch her favorite football teams, the Detroit Lions and the Washington Redskins.

Christina was preceded to heaven by her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and father. She is survived by her; mother Cathy Elswick, father Leon Elswick, brother James Stout, sisters Angela Elswick and Ellie LeSavage, children Gage, Christian, Dominique, and DeVance, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial gathering in Christina's honor will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the American Porphyria Foundation or to her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Toledo, Ohio. Condolences may be left online at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com




Published in News-Messenger from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
