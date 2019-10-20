|
Christina Mary DiFonso
Gibsonburg - Christina Mary DiFonso, 93, of Gibsonburg, passed away October 19, 2019 with her family at her side at Otterbein Senior Life in Pemberville. She was born the daughter of John and Clementine (Rosa) Mancinotti on December 15, 1925 in Gibsonburg. Christina was a 1944 graduate of Gibsonburg High School, and married Mario DiFonso on August 25, 1945 in New Kensington, PA. He preceded her in death on July 2, 2004. Christina was a lifelong seamstress, working for Bridal Belle and the Costume Holiday House in Fremont. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and birdwatching, especially hummingbirds, which were her favorite. Christina was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Gibsonburg, the Rosary Altar Society and the American Legion Post 17 Ladies Auxiliary.
Left to cherish her memory are children, Joan (Dan) Reino of Springhill, TN, Christene (John) French of Napoleon, MI, Paula (Patrick) Seitz of Oregon, OH, Judy DiFonso of Sandusky, OH, Maria (Robert) Brubaker of Burgoon, OH, Susan (David) Bragg of Gibsonburg, OH, Nancy (Steve) Jones of Fremont, OH, sister, Amelia Coe of Fremont, OH, brothers-in-law, Joe Hussar and Michael Bonk, sister-in-law, Janet (George) Webb, 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Mario, sister, Ann Hussar, Antonina Ferrazzoli, Clara Hussar, brother, Dr. Paul Mancinotti, sisters-in-law, Pauline Duffy and Theresa Bonk, and granddaughter, Angie Bragg.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 2-5 pm & 7-9 pm, with a Rosary Service beginning at 8:30 pm, at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 319 W. Madison Street, Gibsonburg, OH, 43431. A Mass of Resurrection will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 317 E. Madison Street, Gibsonburg, with Fr. Scott Woods officiating. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence & St. Michael Cemetery. The family would like to invite family and friends to St. Michael's Catholic Church for a luncheon immediately following Christina's services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Michael's Catholic Church
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019