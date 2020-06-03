Christina S. Meyers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christina S. Meyers

CHRISTINA S. MEYERS (nee Brockway) age 65, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was a loving mother of Johnathon, and beloved sister of Marcia Brockway - Dlugoleski, Michael Brockway and wife Marcia, Timothy Brockway, and Douglas Brockway and fiance' Tatjana Schell. Preceded in death by her father Charles Brockway and mother Henrietta Brockway (Bradford), and an infant brother Andrew Brockway. Longtime data analyst for Davis-Besse / First Energy. She will be missed by many. No funeral services will be held, but a small family memorial will be observed. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to the Cleveland Clinic Hospice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved