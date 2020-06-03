Christina S. Meyers



CHRISTINA S. MEYERS (nee Brockway) age 65, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was a loving mother of Johnathon, and beloved sister of Marcia Brockway - Dlugoleski, Michael Brockway and wife Marcia, Timothy Brockway, and Douglas Brockway and fiance' Tatjana Schell. Preceded in death by her father Charles Brockway and mother Henrietta Brockway (Bradford), and an infant brother Andrew Brockway. Longtime data analyst for Davis-Besse / First Energy. She will be missed by many. No funeral services will be held, but a small family memorial will be observed. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to the Cleveland Clinic Hospice.









