Discovery Bay, CA - With great sadness the family of Christine A. Halvorson of Discovery Bay, CA announces her passing on December 1, 2019. Born October 31, 1954 and grew up in Burgoon, OH. Preceded in death by her son, Craig Bates, parents Arden & Patricia Craun, and sister Carolyn Craun. Mourning her passing are her husband, Mike Lacey, son, Kyle Halvorson, daughter Lyndsi Halvorson, Stepson, Christopher Lacey, grandchildren Brandon Bates, Ashlyn Bates Alexandria Bates, and Remington Lacey, brother James Craun, and sisters Connie Craun, Cathy Craun, and Cheryl Kosmetatos. Burial will be at Smith Cemetery in Burgoon, OH at a later date. Memorials can be made to The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Research at events.lustgarten.org/chrishalvorsonlacey or lustgarten.org.
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
