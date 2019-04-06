Services
Gibsonburg - Christopher "Papo" Barrera, 56, passed away on Wed., April 3, 2019 at Eden Springs. Christopher was born on Oct. 22, 1962 in Fremont to Fidel Vela and Anna Mae (McCoy) Barrera. On Sept. 25, 1992, he and Cindy Elkins were married by the Gibsonburg Mayor.

Surviving is his wife, Cindy of 26 years; dad, Fidel of Gibsonburg; daughter, Crystal Lynn Barrera of Fremont; step-children, Elmer Copp and Josh Kindred both of Bucyrus and Richard Kindred of Marion, OH; sisters, Linda (Joe) Arguelles and Amy Robertson both of Gibsonburg; and two granddaughters.

He is preceded in death by his mom, Anna.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg. A Memorial Service will be held at Triumph Foundation Church, Fremont at a later date. The Reverends Mark and Viola Recny will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the family care of Cindy Barrera.

Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 6, 2019
