|
|
Christopher Blaze Reardon
FREMONT - Christopher Blaze Reardon, 13, of Fremont, OH passed away at his home on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born April 26, 2006 at 7 pounds and 15 oz. and 20 inches long at the Bellevue Hospital, the son of Andy T. and Elizabeth A. (Schock) Reardon. He was currently in the seventh grade at Bishop Hoffman Catholic Schools and was a server and member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Christopher loved all animals, especially his cats, Shadow, T.J. and Marshmallow; dogs, Izzy, Bella and Buddy and rabbit, Rufus. He enjoyed his friends, swimming, riding his bike, watching movies, holidays, playing with his sister both inside and outside. He also had a sweet tooth. Christopher also enjoyed Star Wars, Legos, Mine Craft and Roblox. He was a proud member of Saint Joseph Central Catholic Band and Junior High Academy football.
Christopher is survived by his parents; siblings, Brandon, Jacob and Madeline Reardon; uncle and aunt, David Reardon and Christine Schaeffer, all of Fremont, OH.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Betty Reardon, William and Dolores Schock, cousin, Jeremy Schaeffer and many of his pets.
Visitation: Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH with a vigil at 7:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, September 23, 2019; 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Rd., Fremont, OH.
Memorials can be made to the family in care of the Christopher Reardon Memorial Fund at the Fremont Federal Credit Union.
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 19, 2019